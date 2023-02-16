Planned power outage for Nauru

The power outage will be from 1pm- 4pm for the whole of Ijuw, today.

NUS said “Areas affected: Anabar Pond Camp Abs 150 to Grino Tokaibure residence Abs 187. This is to enable the replacing of high voltage wooden to fibre glass cross arm in Ijuw.”

“Power supply will return to normal as soon as works have completed.”

The corporation also confirmed that there will also be a power outage same time tomorrow for the whole of Anabar.

NUS said “Areas affected: Iban Robiden Abs 123 to Anabar Pond Camp 150. This is to enable the replacing cross arm and burnt high voltage jumper. Power supply will return to normal as soon as works have completed. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”