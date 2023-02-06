Philippines donates USD10, 000 to support Nauru’s Covid response efforts

Nauru’s High Commissioner to Australia Camilla Solomon received the donation on behalf of the Nauru Government from Ambassador of Philippines to Nauru Ma Hellen Barber de la Vega, on the eve of Nauru’s Independence Day, 30 January.

“We reached out to our close friends for support as we face the unknown of what lies ahead, keeping in mind the community’s most vulnerable members, such as the elderly and those with chronic medical concerns. Due to our limited resources and capacity in the health sector, we needed the assistance.”

Solomon expressed sincere gratitude for the generous financial donation and said her government stands with the Government and people of the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic.

Nauru has reported a total of 4621 Covid-19 cases and one death since the outbreak began in June 2022

Photo GIO