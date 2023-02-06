 

Philippines donates USD10, 000 to support Nauru’s Covid response efforts

BY: Loop Pacific
10:39, February 6, 2023
14 reads

The Government of the Philippines has donated USD10, 000 in response to Nauru’s call for assistance during its first community outbreak of Covid-19 in June 2022.

Nauru’s High Commissioner to Australia Camilla Solomon received the donation on behalf of the Nauru Government from Ambassador of Philippines to Nauru Ma Hellen Barber de la Vega, on the eve of Nauru’s Independence Day, 30 January.

“We reached out to our close friends for support as we face the unknown of what lies ahead, keeping in mind the community’s most vulnerable members, such as the elderly and those with chronic medical concerns. Due to our limited resources and capacity in the health sector, we needed the assistance.”

Solomon expressed sincere gratitude for the generous financial donation and said her government stands with the Government and people of the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic.

Nauru has reported a total of 4621 Covid-19 cases and one death since the outbreak began in June 2022 

 

Photo GIO

     

Tags: 
Nauru
Philippines
Covid-19 response donation
  • 14 reads