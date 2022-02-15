Pfizer vaccine rollout in Nauru continues

Nauru Media News reports a total of 793 booster and 790 Pfizer doses were administered to the adult population and children aged 12-17 years.

Adults aged 18 years and above, who’ve already had their 2nd jab are required to get their 3rd booster jab at the Public Health Centre and at the scheduled community visit.

Parents and guardians whose children and in the 12-17 age group are also encouraged to take their child in to get their shot at the centre.

The centre is open from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday and the vaccination process will continue over the next 3 weeks.

Community visits will take place in Aiwo, Baitsi and Anabar tomorrow from 3pm to 6pm.

Photo Nauru Media News Caption: Vaccination team