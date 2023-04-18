Performance of Veterinary Services tool introduced in Nauru

The tool has been used as an alternative measure to assist in manually addressing the standard of animal health, since veterinary services are not readily available in the country.

The Department of Environment, Management and Agriculture recently sent two representatives to attend The Performance of Veterinary Services Evaluation Pathways Orientation Training Workshop for the Pacific Islands in Nadi Fiji last month.

DEMA stated that during the workshop, gaps of improvements were identified and participants were given the opportunity to learn more about veterinary services.

DEMA Project manager, Lucy Duburiya also stated that any results are contributing in the evaluated matrix to identify, monitor, verify and share data to have the knowledge of what diseases are infecting the livestock. Other diseases found infecting livestock include; Africa Swine Flu (ASF) and Food Mouth Diseases (FMD).

“The aim of the training workshop is to create awareness to the Pacific islands and as we are yet to be members of the WOAH organization, their intention is to leave no one behind on the awareness of animal health mainly in livestock produce”

The agenda of the workshop was to learn more on the various types of diseases that can be found in the livestock that local farmers produce.

The workshop was organized by the World Organization for Animal Health - Asia (WOAH) in collaboration with the South Pacific Community (SPC) inviting over 42 animal health experts from 17 different countries.