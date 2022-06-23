Paediatric Pfizer Covid vaccine arrives in Nauru

The vaccine arrived on a charter flight last night.

Minister for Ronphos Reagan Aliklik and Deputy Australian High Commissioner Andrew Hodges received the consignment at the airport, which were then transported to cold storage by the hospital’s pharmacist.

A statement from the Nauru Government said children aged 5 to 11 years old can start receiving their first dose this week.

"Announcements will be made by Public Health."

This is the second delivery of the paediatric Pfizer Covid vaccine to Nauru this year.

Australia provided 5,850 doses of the vaccine to Nauru in February.

This is part of an AUD302.7 million partnership with UNICEF to procure up to 20 million vaccines for partner countries in the Pacific and Southeast Asia by the end of 2022.

The number of Covid cases in the community has doubled since Sunday with a total of 605 cases reported as of yesterday morning.

President Lionel Aingimea said the vaccination rate is high at 98 per cent.