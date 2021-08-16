Pacific Warrior Olympians arrive safely

A special ceremony with limited family members and supporters for each respective athlete was conducted to officially welcome the Pacific Warrior Olympians from Nauru, Tuvalu, Kiribati and Solomon Islands.

Team Nauru along with other Pacific countries arrived safely in Nauru on Thursday August 12. They went through COVID-19 protocols before being transported to quarantine facilities.

The Department of Sports with COVID-19 taskforce arranged a small group of families and supporters of Nauru Olympians Jonah Harris and Nancy Abouke including representatives from the Solomon, Tuvalu and Kiribati Community to attend the welcome ceremony.

On behalf of the Minister for Sport and Government of Nauru, Secretary for Sports, Dagan Kaeirua welcomed and saluted all the athletes and thanked them for their never ending fight and belief to make it on top of the world despite the challenges.

Mr. Kaeirua also extended his sincere thanks to Nauru Athletics Association and Nauru weightlifting federation for supporting these two athletes from the beginning and continuing to guide them.

“To families and supporters of Nancy Abouke and Jonah Harris, thank you for your support in never stopping to encourage your children for believing in the sport that they loved”, said Mr. Kaeirua.

Before the teams were transported to Quarantine Facilities, the President of the Nauru Olympic Committee also extended his gratitude on behalf of all athletes; for the special welcoming of the Tokyo 2020 Olympians, Nauru Airlines, International Olympic Committee and Oceania National Olympic Committee for making their trip possible.

The Solomon Islands Team departed Nauru on Friday while the Kiribati and Tuvalu teams will remain on the island.

