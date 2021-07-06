Pacific island nation Nauru rejects Chinese undersea cable network due to security concerns

Solomon Times reported that the US and its Pacific allies have voiced concerns that cables laid by China would be vulnerable to breaches of the cable by the Chinese.

Meanwhile, the Pacific island of Nauru is in discussions with Australia for the undersea communications network.

The island of Nauru rejected a World Bank-led cable tender due to concerns the contract would be awarded to the former Huawei Marine, now called HMN Tech, following the Chinese firm submitting a bid that was 20 percent lower than the lowest rival, reported Solomon Times.

After rejecting the Chinese bid, Nauru, with its population of just over 12,000 people, is seeking assistance from the Asian Development Bank to fund a new communications cable.