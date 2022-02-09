Over 500 doses of Pfizer vaccine administered in Nauru

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a total of 302 doses were given to children in the targeted age group 12-12-17, while 224 booster shots were administered to the adult population 18 years and above.

Booster shots were also administered at the Airport for frontline officers from Nauru Airlines, Customs, DCA and others.

The booster shot is the 3rd jab administered for the adults while for the children aged 12-17 years, it is their first dose

Booster vaccinations will continue over the next three weeks while Nauru Public Health will visit schools to continue administering the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 12 to 17 years.

The ministry is urging members of the population who are eligible to get their shots to help the country remain Covid free.