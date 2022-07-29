Over 4,000 people recover from Covid-19 in Nauru

The government said the recovered cases are out of the 17,173 tests that was carried out during this outbreak.

President Lionel Aingimea confirmed that two new cases were recorded from the accumulative statistics for Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th July.

The two new cases will now bring the total number of active cases to 62.

Aingimea said a total of 407 tests were done over Monday and Tuesday.

“5 occupants in Menen quarantine facility; all individuals will remain until the completion of 13 days quarantine. 17 houses in lockdown with 569 residents (this includes members of the household who are negative but are required to remain in home isolation also),” he said.

A total of 150 children aged five to 11 received their vaccinations on Monday, 25 July.

Of this number, 83 children received their first dose (87 per cent) and 67 children received their second dose (27 per cent) and are therefore fully vaccinated.