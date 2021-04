Nauru Media News- NTV reports Public Health Centre staff conducted vaccinations for the public in Anetan last Thursday.

189 vaccine shots were administered to members of the Anetan community.

On Friday, 195 people in Baitsi received their AstraZeneca vaccine shot.

The Public Health team is working with communities in Boe and Buada from today until Wednesday.

Nauru is Covid-19 free

Photo source Nauru Media News- NTV