Over 100 participate in Nauru’s Race Against Time cycling event

The star event, to finish the island race in less than 29 minutes, was won by Grant Wiram in the road bike category while Robroy Grundler won in the mountain bike category.

Starting at the Sports Complex, competitors raced around the island to break the 29 minute challenge and beat their category time limits.

The wheelchair race was held in the sports complex with the aim of promoting the participation and inclusivity of people living with disabilities.

The President expressed how pleased he was with the turn out, as over 100 people participated in the event, further promoting a healthier lifestyle.

The next Tour De Nauru is expected to take place in September later this year.

Photo supplied GIO