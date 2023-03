They have been located by local fishermen.

Nauru Fisheries and Marine Resources Authorities Geographic Information System Officer Klaus Jacob said with Nauru being in the period of the La Niña season, it has resulted in having colder ocean or sea surface temperatures.

NFMRA believes these particular whales tend to adapt to such cold temperature.

Orca killer whales are friendly by nature, however, local fishermen have been reminded not to attempt to catch or threaten them.