Operation Render Safe successfully disposes unexploded ordnances in Nauru

The operation is a joint mission between the governments of Nauru and Australia, carried out by the Australian Defence Force (ADF), the Nauru Police Force (NPF) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

A statement said this is the continuation of the first Operation Render Safe mission undertaken in Nauru in 2020.

Eight UXOs were safely and successfully disposed of at a secure site at Topside on Wednesday.

Three of which have been described by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as dangerous.

Two final items were disposed of yesterday and were considered significantly more dangerous.

The ADF (including one Royal Solomon Islander Police Force team member), Nauru Police Force (NPF) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) worked together to ensure the operation was carried out safely.

Australian aircrafts and ships were in the vicinity to support the operation due to the activity being dangerous for the personnel involved and to quickly respond to any calls for assistance by the team conducting the disposal.

Operation Render Safe is the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) series of activities that aims to safely dispose of World War II-vintage explosive remnants of war from South Pacific island nations.

Operations occur approximately annually, or in response to an urgent request from a Pacific Island nation.

Operation Render Safe is normally undertaken by Australian Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams and / or Royal Australian Navy Clearance Divers.

Photo GIO Caption: Topside is now safe for public access

The teams are supported by a range of ADF assets such as Hydrographic Survey Ships, Amphibious Landing craft, helicopters and other fix winged aircraft.

The activities involve extensive community engagement preparation in the months leading up to a mission to educate local populations about safe explosive handling and disposal procedures.

The ADF assisted Nauru in 2020 as part of Operation Render Safe however was unable to undertake any in-country additional activities due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.