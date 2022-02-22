Occitan Key Phosphate Vessel loads phosphate in Nauru

The vessel arrived on Wednesday last week and is loading phosphate.

The Nauru Media News reports the vessel will load the remaining consignment of 10,000 metric tons of phosphate for consignee Samsung bound for Hobart, Tasmania.

Another phosphate vessel HTK Confidence is currently in Nauru waters after arriving on Saturday, 12 February from South Korea.

The vessel is waiting to go through Covid-19 protocols and then berth if cleared to load 25,000 metric tons of phosphate for consignee Agrifield bound for Kwangyang, South Korea.