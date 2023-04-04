NRC conducts blasting operation at topside area

The public has been advised to be cautious when taking the route from the Menen side and to comply with signs put up by NRC when blasting is in progress.

Nauru Media reports the NRC blasting operations are conducted in the Menen area of Portion 230 and is to rehabilitate the land and construct access road to the higher ground initiative project and the new stadium building.

The blasting operation will continue daily for 3 weeks and is scheduled between 7am to 8am in the morning and 12pm to 1pm in the afternoon.

The public is advised to be cautious when driving in this area for your safety and to check for blast notices through the Government information office (GIO) and NRC social media page.

Photo credit Nauru Media