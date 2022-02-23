NORI Scholarship recipients to begin studies in Fiji early March

LCK Aroi and Ginette Teabuge signed their scholarship contract with NORI in-country Manager Peter Jacob.

Aroi and Teabuge will be joining fellow NORI scholarship recipient and former high school mate, Annarose Ribauw who is in to her second year of studies at USP.

Aroi is undertaking a three-year Bachelor of Science programme with a pathway in Environmental earth science, while Teabuge is doing a three-year Bachelor of Science programme with a pathway in Biological science.

Speaking with Nauru Media, Aroi said that he has and continues to have an interest in science from a young age and Teabuge echoed the same sentiments and thanked NORI for the opportunity to further her studies.

Jacob said that NORI chose science and engineering because Nauru needs more qualified people with knowledge and technical skills in these two fields to enable completion of projects and development of our small island nation.

NORI has a total of four scholarship recipients.

One student successfully completed his studies while another is in her second year.

Aroi and Teabuge are about to embark on their journey this year.

NORI plans to award more scholarships in the coming years including increasing the number of recipients to bolster the number of Nauruan engineers and scientists. One benefit to successful NORI scholarship recipients is that they can be recruited by the corporation to work for them on their exploration vessels as a scientist or technical expert.

Photo Nauru Media News Caption: NORI scholarship recipients LCK Aroi (left) and Ginette Teabuge (right) with NORI in-country Manager Peter Jacob