NORI launches Nauru Primary School water pipe system

The school now has a new water pipe system that will benefit the school in terms of having a proper system in place for rainwater storage according to Nauru Media News.

With water a precious commodity during this prolonged dry spell, a community project initiative announced and funded by NORI is benefitting this school in addressing its issue with a constant and reliable supply of water.

The continuing dry weather is affecting a lot of households and interrupting schools at times such as Nauru Primary School as they depend on a constant water supply to address students and teacher’s needs.

To address the schools water supply dilemma, the President of the PTA and the school's Principal worked together on a project proposal to connect water pipes from the school building gutters to the tanks so that when it does rain water can be collected and stored in the schools 4 large tanks to address water shortage and ensure there is sustainable water supply for the school.

The project proposal was submitted to NORI's in-country representative Peter Jacob for further process and endorsement to allow funding approval and project implemented.

During the soft launch, President of the PTA, Tryphosa Keke and School Principal Sylvanna Vorbach acknowledged and thanked NORI and in country Manager Peter Jacob for approving their project proposal through NORI’s community projects scheme and allowing funding to be dispersed with project implemented and completed.

Mr. Jacob thanked the PTA, Nauru Primary School and Whanau construction for successfully completing the project.

He added that NORI’s community projects which run twice a year is currently being advertised with interested communities welcome to fill up an application form and submit. Forms can be obtained from the NORI office at Eigigu in Denig or downloaded from their Facebook page.

Photo source Nauru Media News