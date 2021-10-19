NORI launches kitchen garden project in Uaboe community

Uaboe Youth President Joshua Joshua, who is also a member of the executive committee told Nauru Media that the committee has been diligent in recent years in identifying and pursuing projects such as a kitchen garden, water and energy which will ultimately benefit the community of Uaboe now and in the future.

The kitchen garden will benefit and serve the people of Uaboe financially by growing their own vegetables and it will also improve their health by eating healthy food grown in their back yards.

NORI in-country Manager Peter Jacob said he was very pleased with the outcome of the project.

He also acknowledged that despite being a youth led project, they were very active and diligent in completing the project.

Jacob also mentioned another NORI project in coming months in collaboration with the SPC in providing 1,000 bread fruits to grow outside homes in Nauru for food security.

The breadfruit trees comprise of the Fijian breadfruit and Samoan breadfruit which are said to be delicious and would grow and fruit in 2 and a 1/2 to 3 years.

NORI provided $10,000 for the establishment and completion of 13 kitchen gardens.

Deputy Minister Russ Kun, a Member of Parliament for Uaboe community also contributed to the kitchen garden project by providing $1,000 for materials.

Due to the ongoing dry spell, the kitchen garden growers have been creative and developed their own watering buckets to utilize and conserve water when watering their plants.

Photo Nauru Media News