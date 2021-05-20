NORI donates wheelchairs to Department of People Living with Disability

Country Manager for NORI, Peter Jacob said "this is the first project NORI has made so far and hopes to extend more support to the communities and to the organization on the island".

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the Department for People Living with Disability received 25 brand new wheelchairs that consist of small sized wheelchairs for young people with disabilities including 7 commode with wheels.

The special occasion was witnessed by Minister for People Living with Disability, Cabinet Ministers and members of Nauru People with Disability Organization.

Jacob acknowledged Deputy Minister for Nauru Post Khyde Menke and Chairman of Nauru Post Alvin Harris for their assistance in bringing the equipment to Nauru.

Photo Nauru Media News NTV