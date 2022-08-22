No Covid second wave in Nauru

“There are five isolation cases, 4 are at home and one in Menen transit station. For the home isolation case, a child was presented to the hospital with flu-like symptoms and subsequently tested positive and contact tracing was carried out with the family. Those in home isolation are receiving essential supplies with assistance from the Nauru Post, and are being monitored by Nauru Public Health.”

“Wear your mask, hand wash, sanitise, and keep your distance of 1.5-2 metres,” Aingimea said.

Ninety per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first Covid vaccination and 71 per cent are now fully vaccinated with two doses.

The Ministry of Health conducted 777 tests last week.

According to the ministry, a total of 4,605 cases that have recovered from the virus.