Nineteen-year old Anna Ribauw receives NORI scholarship

Ribauw is doing her full-time undergraduate studies for a Bachelor of Science majoring in biology and chemistry at the University of the South Pacific.

Nauru Bulletin reports Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Asterio Appi presented the scholarship certificate to Ribauw.

NORI Country Manager, Peter Jacob, facilitated the presentation and the scholarship document was endorsed by then acting Secretary DFAT Camilla Solomon.

Jacob says Ribauw is an ideal recipient given her impressive high school record and performance across her five years at St John’s College in Levuka, Fiji where she was a top student.

Ribauw graduated from Year 13 last year and her ambition is to become a doctor.

However, with the NORI scholarship opportunity at hand, she decided to start off with biology and chemistry which would take her further towards a specialized medical career pathway.

NORI is a subsidiary of DeepGreen Metals of Canada, and works in partnership with the Government of Nauru to explore and eventually mine for Polymetallic nodules in the Clarion Clipperton Zone- international waters between Hawaii and Mexico.

The scholarship programme is part of NORI’s ongoing commitment to promote capacity building and social development in Nauru.

This is the third NORI scholarship offered since 2012.