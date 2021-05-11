NFMRA organises World Tuna Day fishing competition 2021

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the United Nations established World Tuna Day on 2 May to raise awareness about the importance of tuna and to promote more sustainable fishing practices.

Over 40 local boats registered for the fishing competition that launched from the Gabab channel in Boe or Anibare boat harbor at 5am and returned before 10am.

The competition was for the single heaviest tuna catch for men, lady anglers and junior anglers.

There were a number of good sized tuna caught in all three categories brought in on the day for weighing purposes.

Raines won the open category with a tuna weighing 17.6kg from Robbie D with his tuna weighing 14.6kg and Leekum in third with his tuna weighing 12.8kg.

Gaiman and Elizabeth won the lady angler category with a 10.2kg tuna while Leon.

A and Angam.S won the junior angler with a 10.36kg tuna.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV