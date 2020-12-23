New offices for Nauru DPP and PLD

Nauru Media News- NTV reports the offices are in the former Women’s Correctional Centre near the Nauru Court House.

The Minister for Justice and Border Control, Maverick Eoe M.P officially opened the new premises recently.

The offices are fitted with additional rooms to accommodate staff with space capacity for visiting clients.

Minister Mr Eoe said the opening of the offices marks another great achievement for the Department of JBC as he recently launched the piggery and chicken farm at the new correctional centre.

Photo courtesy Nauru Media New - NTV