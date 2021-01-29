New Chief Justice for Nauru sworn in

Nauru Media News – NTV reports, upon his arrival at the government office Justice Fatiaki was presented with a Nauruan Chant and met Nauru Police Commissioner Iven Notte for the Guard of Honour.

Justice Fatiaki swore on the bible and made a formal promise to be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Nauru.

President Lionel Aingimea M.P then signed the paper and certified the appointment.

Chief Justice Fatiaki, who was accompanied by his wife Martha Fatiaki, is on his second visit to Nauru.

The ceremony was witnesses by Cabinet Ministers and staff of Judiciary.

Justice Fatiaki is from Fiji.

He has served as Chief Justice in Fiji and as a judge on the Supreme Court of Vanuatu

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Nauru President Lionel Aingimea (left) with the new Chief Justice Daniel Fatiaki and his wife Martha Fatiaki