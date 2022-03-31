New addition to Nauru Airlines fleet part of future aspirations

The new aircraft which was unveiled in March is coated with new livery that will symbolise a sense of pride and ownership for the corporation and our nation.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic interrupting and grounding NAC and other international air services, the corporation will continue to expand and upgrade its provision especially its air fleet to meet international air service standards.

Deputy Minister responsible for Nauru Airlines Asterio Appi, commented his thoughts on the historical event saying that, "it is what every Nauruan wants especially the re-branding of the star and Nauru’s national colours."

As part of NAC’s plans to upgrade its fleet, they have put in place an aircraft replacement program for safety inspection reasons.

Despite countries still restricting border entry, the Government and NAC are in discussions in regards to new destination routes that are profitable for the Corporation in the near future.

In addition, there is a pilot and an engineering cadetship program currently underway abroad.

These programs are part of NAC and the Governments initiative to have locals specialised in air piloting and engineering services.

As part of re-branding the new aircraft, there will be bible scripture’s placed in the aircraft as we are a nation of Christianity.



