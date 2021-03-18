Nauru's first batch of Covid vaccines expected in coming weeks

He made the comment in an update on coronavirus Wednesday.

President Aingimea said Nauru remains Covid-free one year since the government declared a State of Disaster for the management and minimisation of the impact of coronavirus.

However, 11 Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs) have recorded coronavirus cases.

They are the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, New Caledonia, PNG, Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and Wallis and Futuna.

According to the update, as of 16 March the PICTs have reported 29,127 cases and 305 deaths (1 per cent case fatality proportion).

Recent significant changes across the Pacific include the rapid rise in case numbers in PNG which is threatening to overwhelm their medical services, as well as the re-emergence of community cases in Wallis and Futuna and New Caledonia which had a travel bubble but are now both in a hard lockdown.

While some PICTs continue to report new cases Samoa and Solomon Islands have not reported any new cases for at least 28 days.

The Marshall Islands has not reported any new cases for at least 42 days.

FSM (Pohnpei, Yap, Chuuk, Kosrae) has been removed from the list of countries with reported Covid cases as the FSM case is now classified as a negative and historical case.

New Zealand has not reported locally acquired cases for at least 14 days.

The President’s update said as of 16 March, nine countries of PICTs have commenced administering COVID-19 vaccines.

A total of 321,790 vaccines have been distributed, and of those 121,924 of the first dose and 71,815 of the second dose have been administered.

Those who have received the second dose are considered fully vaccinated.

Fiji commenced its Covid vaccination on 10 March.

