Nauruans stranded in Kiribati return home

The Nauruans were stranded in Kiribati due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of borders.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation informed Nauru Media Thursday that an aircraft landed in Nauru bringing Jet A1 fuel samples from Kiribati to be taken to Brisbane on the Nauru Airlines freighter aircraft.

After disembarking the passengers went through COVID-19 protocols in place at Nauru International Airport and then were escorted by Police to a quarantine facility.

Photo source Nauru Government Information Office