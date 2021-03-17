Nauruan’s receive Australia Awards Scholarships

Five of the recipients are men and four are women.

Australian High Commissioner, Angela Tierney received the awardees at a ceremony Tuesday.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports eight of them will study in Australia while one will be studying in Fiji in the best institutions.

The cohort includes one person in PHD study and three at the master’s level.

The field of study and profession involves medicine, public health, dentistry, trade & commerce, marine science, urban & environmental planning, law, psychology and Engineering studies.

Deputy Minister for Education Richard Khyde Menke congratulated the recipients on their achievement and offered words of encouragement.

He added that their achievement is really important towards the sustainable development of Nauru.

President Lionel Aingimea, Deputy Minister Menke and Deputy Minister for Nauru DFAT Asterio Appi joined the scholarship recipients and their families at the awards event.

The recipients are ready to travel to study abroad but due to the pandemic and travelling restrictions there will be delays.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Scholarship recipients with Australian High Commissioner Angela Tierney (3rd left) and President Lionel Aingimea (3rd right)