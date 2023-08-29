Nauru Youth Parliament hosts inaugural sitting

They hosted their first every parliament sitting, last week.

A statement issued by the government said the inaugural session was opened by Speaker of Parliament Marcus Stephen.

“The NYP is an initiative that aims to empower aspiring young leaders in Nauru, to help build their understanding of the nation’s democratic institutions and enhance public engagement between the Parliament and the broader public.”

“The members aged 18-25 have a keen interest in the mechanics of parliament and desire a platform to voice their concerns for the youth.”

The NYP is tri-laterally supported by the Australian High Commission, the New Zealand High Commission and the UNDP.