Nauru youth to attend Pacific Australia Youth Summit

The PAYA summit focuses on the development of youths and a platform in voicing out concerns and issues youths are facing in their everyday lives.

Nauru Media News reports the Pacific Australia Youth Association (PAYA) is a network of youth leaders working together in sharing knowledge and developing plans on how they can address the concerns, issues and challenges youths are facing these days.

PAYA was first established back in 2020 and a summit held annually with the participation of pacific island countries and small island territories.

Tayla Bond is Nauru’s first representative who joined the association in 2022 as its ambassador and Ankemwi Garoa in 2023 as the regional coordinator for Micronesia.

As the association focuses on the youths, the 2 representatives believe this program will be of great benefit, as it will further boost their knowledge and development strategies for youths shared by their fellow PAYA members.

Bond represents Nauru in the PAYA association, and her role as PAYA ambassador for Nauru is to share her works and plans that she’s being doing in the communities for her fellow youths and discussion with PAYA members concerning the youths.

The regional coordinator for Micronesia is a role that coordinates with other PAYA ambassadors within the Micronesia region.

The terms of the PAYA ambassador and regional coordinators are renewed annually.

Any individuals who has ideas-and concerns for the communities that they want to be put forth to PAYA can contact Tayla and Ankemwi the faces for Nauru within PAYA association.

Photo Nauru Media News