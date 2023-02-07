Nauru to work on cable system connection to Pohnpei

President Russ Joseph Kun said they have plans in progress to connect Nauru to the cable system in Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia.

He said the operation is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The Nauru Fibre Cable Corporation was established in 2017 and is mandated to improve internet connectivity through submarine cables.

The $70 million fibre optic project called “East Micronesia Cable” is funded by the U.S., Japan and Australia.

The submarine cable project will link Nauru, FSM and Kiribati.

In a joint statement issued in December 2021, officials said the proposed undersea cable will provide faster communications to approximately 100,000 people across three countries.