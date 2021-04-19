Nauru vaccinates over 18% of targeted population for Covid-19

The Government said that accounts for 18.6% of the target adult population of 6821.

This is a great results and demonstrates the high level of confidence people have in getting their shot and being protected against Covid-19.

Phase 1 of the programme which ran from 12-16 April covered airline staff, border control, quarantine workers including the sites, health department, Nauru Police Force, police protective services, community liaison officers, teachers, elderly and most vulnerable including dialysis patients and others with chronic medical conditions.

Vaccination for the general public continues this week starting with Aiwo today and Tuesday.

Particular workplaces and other groups will also be scheduled to ensure everyone is covered.

The Government said there is enough vaccine doses to immunize all adults, including foreigners on Nauru.

The short life of the first dose means everyone has to receive their first dose by 7 May.

