Nauru Utility Corp launches EFTPOS machines

The launch took place at the NUC sales office at the Civic Centre complex today.

The machines were officially launched by NUC Chairman, Abraham Aremwa with the cutting of the ribbon.

Della Fritz (Customer Services) then informed their valued customers through Nauru Media that they can now purchase their electricity top-up and water supply through the new EFTPOS machines by tapping or swiping with their cards.

NUC customers buying electricity or water will no longer need to worry about loose change because all they have to do now is just swipe or tap and the transaction is completed with the handover of a receipt.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV