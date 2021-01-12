Nauru, US agree on importance of securing clean network Nauru,

They express their commitment to protecting peoples’ personal data, companies’ intellectual property, and each country’s national security by excluding high-risk 5G equipment suppliers.

President Aingimea stated, “It is critical that the data traveling across 5G infrastructure is safe. The Clean Network provides a trusted foundation for countries and companies to ensure the security of their most sensitive information. The Republic of Nauru is proud to be a member of the Clean Network.”

The Republic of Nauru joins more than 50 Clean Countries, 180 Clean Telcos and many of the global high-tech Clean Companies on the Clean Network.

Under Secretary Krach added, “The Republic of Nauru’s participation in the Clean Network paves the way for expanded U.S private sector investment and strengthens the joint security of like-minded partners in the region and around the world.”

Under Secretary Krach and President Lionel Aingimea further emphasised the critical importance of ensuring a Nauru–U.S. partnership based on transparency, reciprocity, respect for sovereignty and the rule of law.

These principles underpin the relationship between the two countries and will serve as a trusted guide in the vital area of 5G security.

