Nauru Tourism hosts tour-guide training

The tourism organisation confirmed the training was done because they were unable to cater all the requests of their visitors in providing them with a tour guide around the country because of the limited number of local tour guides.

“The idea is to create a network of local tour guides who will undergo training for 3 weeks held every Saturday and Sunday morning once they have registered to become tour guides.”

“To participate and become a tour guide will not only benefit the locals in acquiring more knowledge of their history and culture but it can also be treated as a part time job.”

Nauru tourism is encouraging anyone who is interested to join future training and become one of their tour guides.