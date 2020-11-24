Nauru Teleco Ministry employees take Oath of Appointment & Secrecy

A total of 23 staff of the Nauru Media Department and 17 from the ICT Department each took the oath by swearing on the bible to render true and faithful service as an officer of the Public Service; never unlawfully communicate official information; and not use official information unlawfully for personal or others gain.

Acting Chief Secretary Sasikumar Paravanoor presided over the oath ceremony last week with Secretary for Corporate Services Peta Gadabu and legal representative Surely Kamtaura.

Photo Nauru Media NTV