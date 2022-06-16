Nauru Taskforce donates handsets to emergencies service agencies

The donation was done through a partnership with World Food Program.

The equipment’s are part of the communications system that has been installed at the command ridge by ICT and a WFP technical consultant from Emergency Telecommunication Cluster, ETC.

The system is now fully installed and will soon be commissioned and utilized in cases of emergency.

The first emergency service agency to receive the communication handset equipment’s was the National Emergency Services and Fire & Rescue.

Each department were given 5 radio communications handsets including charger packs and will soon receive training on how to use the radio.

The handsets are basically for the emergency agencies to communicate when there’s an emergency situation within their departments, and they can also be used to communicate with other emergency responders like DCA, NPF, Fisheries, Public Health, RON Hospital, COVID Taskforce, and Fire & Rescue including Ports.

The communications system frequency coverage has already been tested and there is no signal disruption which means communication will be smooth and convenient in times of emergency.

The taskforce has also delivered handset devices to the other relevant emergency agencies.

With the communications system in place and installations completed, all radio devices delivered to the targeted agencies; emergency response will be immediate on every call.