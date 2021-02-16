Nauru students and children affected by stomach bug

This is after it was reported that students from Nauru College were vomiting after eating their school lunch packs on Wednesday last week.

Mrs. Peters said she inspected the caterer’s kitchen and found everything to be in order, with Nauru Public Health reporting a stomach bug was responsible.

The stomach bug has affected not only students in school but also many children around the island with RON Hospital’s Emergency Room flocked with parents bringing their children having symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The students and children were treated with oral rehydration solution (ORS) then sent home.

Nauru Public Health is advising parents to ensure children practice personal hygiene like washing hands properly before eating and after going to the toilet.

Eating out and sharing food is also being discouraged.

Mrs. Peters further advised the public to visit the hospital and see a doctor for treatment, if anyone is sick with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV