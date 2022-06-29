Nauru shops and restaurants permit only three customers at a time

Authorities have put in place this rule to combat the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Nauru Police warn that businesses that do not adhere to the laws will be fined or forced to close down.

“The 3 customer per shop and restaurants is STILL IN FORCE! Police will be on the lookout for congregation around shops and restaurants!”

“Only 3 customers are allowed at any 1 time, BREACH this!!!And you may be fined and shop closed. “Mask Up! Sanitize! And maintain social distancing!”

There are more than 2000 active Covid cases in Nauru.