Nauru sets goal on vaccine rollout

Shots of the Covaxdelivered AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered over the past four days in Nauru with 700 of the 7,000 eligible people receiving their first dose.

The government says with Nauru maintaining regular cargo and passenger flights to Brisbane the likelihood of Covid-19 entering Nauru remains a possibility.

It says it wants everyone on the island aged over 18 to get vaccinated.

By July, Nauru hopes to have a fully immunised population, which could be a world first.

President Lionel Aingimea said Australia was looking at easing border restrictions around October, but Nauru hoped that achieving its vaccination goal will allow the link to open earlier.