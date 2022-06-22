Nauru sees more Covid-19 cases

Aingimea said there are 140 people quarantined at the Budapest Transition Station, and 150 at the Menen Transition Station.

Eleven people are in the negative pressure Acute Care Unit, including one child who is well and playful.

Three of them are unvaccinated for personal reasons, but everyone is well and none of them are showing symptoms nor do they require critical care.

“We are currently at Phase 2 which is to implement measures to slow the transmission of COVID. Currently, our quarantine facilities are near capacity. When we reach capacity, we will enter Phase 3 which is home isolation.”

“Given the pace of the numbers rising, it is likely that by the end of today or tomorrow the quarantine facilities, at the Budapest and Menen transition stations, would have reached full capacity and we will switch to home isolation,” Aingimea said.

Those in home isolation will be advised on proper COVID measures such as masking up and sanitisation.

If you have self-tested using a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kit and tested positive, please call 191 or 192 to report your result. It is important that you do so.

Stay informed through radio, TV and Facebook for messages from Public Health in regards to whether home isolation will commence.

More face masks and hand sanitisers are expected to arrive this week to ensure people are equipped with these items.

You are urged to wear a mask, use hand sanitiser, and importantly to stay home.

There are police officers who have also tested positive and they are in isolation. The Nauru Police Force (NPF) has received the approval of the COVID Taskforce to set up an isolation facility in the NPF training room. This is done for the safety of their families so that when an officer tests positive at work, they will be isolated at the dedicated area at the NPF.

President Aingimea is thankful for everyone’s cooperation in staying home and wearing face masks when outside. We must remember that the safety of the Nauru community is in our hands.

Be diligent with health measures – wear your mask, sanitise, keep your distance, no gatherings.

Photo Nauru GIO Caption: Nauru President Lionel Aingimea