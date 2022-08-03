Nauru seeking help as it's to host Micronesian Games

The Micronesian Games Council has confirmed Nauru will host the large sporting event for the first time.

Minister for Sports Maverick Eoe said Nauru is now looking at building an athletics stadium and a proper gym facility for its weightlifters to train in.

"The main issue here is the infrastructure, that will bring in additional revenue and create jobs. There are a lot of possibilities that are on the horizon when landing the bid, for the country to host it is massive news. The main overarching goal is the job employment; it will create a lot of jobs," he said.

Eoe said he has already spoken with aid donor who have agreed to support Nauru in hosting the Games.

He said the country is still hoping for more.