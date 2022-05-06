Nauru Secondary School students elect prefects

After training conducted by Nauru Election Commission officials on Thursday May 5, the election conducted by NSS followed the election and voting process of a national general election with election officials with presiding officers from year 11 conducting the election and the counting.

Nauru Media News reports it was great to see the children listening to and following instructions given by the election officials.

Year levels commencing from year 9 to 12 cast their votes using a pink a blue ballot paper which represented the boys and girls.

Results will be announced next week after counting and results approved.

Photo Nauru Media News Caption: Students elect new prefects