Nauru schools host School Market Day

The schools fundraising activities involved a market day event where everyone from the communities and workplace were invited to participate and spend a dollar or more to support the three different events.

At Kayser College, the infant level had set up several stalls selling various of items from food, drinks, clothing, accessories and many more including face painting.

Nauru Media News NTV reports the money raised from the market activity will go towards the Infant level Christmas and end of school year celebration.

Nibok Infant also hosted a market activity to fundraise for its end of school year term 4 celebration.

Nauru College also hosted the same for the same cause. To raise maoney for the schools term 4 and Christmas activities.

The three separate events were very well supported by everyone who took part.

Photo Nauru Media News NTV/Facebook