Nauru schools conduct Prefect Induction ceremonies

Nauru Secondary School invited their parents and guardians to their significant event of badging 12 successful prefects who will take up their duties in keeping the school a safe place to learn.

Calishka Cain was selected as the Head girl and she felt honoured and excited as the Head girl. The Head boy J-One Kepae and Head girl Calishka Cain play an important role in the school premises.

Sacred Heart College also selected their 16 prefects with Didic Abouke and Alianna Scotty being selected as the Head boy and Head girl. Their ceremony concluded with words of praise followed by refreshments.