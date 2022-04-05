Nauru scenic flights considered Covid-safe

A Government release said there was no exposure between the two flights and the crew on Thursday and Friday, and the plane thoroughly sanitised after passengers cleared the plane on Thursday night.

The release said there were the same pilots on the 31 March flight and the scenic flights; however, they were safely remained and secured themselves in the cockpit for the duration of the scenic flights.

The flight attendants were a new crew and not the ones that worked on the previous flight which resulted in the Covid-positive cases.

Nauru Airlines new Boeing 737-700 aircraft arrived in Nauru from Brisbane on Thursday.

Three people on that flight have tested positive for Covid and are in isolation.

The cases are in quarantine and there no reports of community transmission.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Nauru Airlines put in place strict cleaning and disinfection control measures that are observed for every flight which requires that the plane is thoroughly sanitised after each flight.

