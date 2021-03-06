Nauru Safe House celebrates 10th anniversary

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the programme began at the crack of dawn with a walk from Aiwo tennis courts to Centennial Hall.

The participants who were mostly women and youth with a handful of men took part in a number of activities which included; musical break the chain exercise, power point presentation on building family, flower arrangement, ribbon tying and tie dye.

The building family presentation by Safe House counsellor Marjorie Karl was interesting as it offered valuable information on how to build family.

Mrs. Karl said a certified Train the Trainer programme on building family will be provided soon.

After demonstrations of the activities by WASDA's experienced personnel, participants tried their hand at tying a ribbon, arranging a flowery work of art and tie dying.

WASDA's Safe House since its establishment continues to be a refuge and beacon of hope for women and young girls and recently elderly women in their sixties, who are being persecuted in their homes.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV