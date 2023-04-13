Nauru runway lights vandalized

According to Nauru Civil Aviation, the runway lights are a major indicator for visibility when the aircrafts take off or land.

The lights act as navigators and provide visual guidance to the aircrafts.

Nauru Media News reports more than five runway lights were vandalised at the runway side in Yaren near the end of runway.

It’s now a major concern for civil aviation because the vandalism has happened twice on the 5th and 6th of April.

Vandalism is not the only issue civil aviation personnel have encountered; they’ve also had issues with littering at the airport tarmac and the runway.

They are seeking the assistance of the public to assist them with addressing these matters.

Photo Nauru Media News