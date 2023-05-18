 

Nauru Rugby Women in Fiji to participate in Rugby Inclusive Impact Programme

BY: Loop Pacific
10:20, May 18, 2023
Six young women rugby players are in Nadi, Fiji for the Rugby Inclusive Impact Programme.

Nauru Media News NTV reports the Team Up Programme Phase contributes to the Australia-Asia-Pacific Sport partnerships for six Pacific countries including Nauru.

After months of preparations, Nauru Rugby Union nominated six young women athletes to partake in the Team Up women’s Rugby Inclusive Impact programme.

The training will be conducted for two months.

The athletes will be training with the Nadi Rugby Union and they will also participate in the ANZ Marama Championship.

The Team Up women rugby inclusive impact programme allows young women to build confidence in leadership in sports and other aspects of lifestyle.

 

Photo Nauru Rugby Union   Caption: Nauru Rugby young women players train in Nadi  

     

