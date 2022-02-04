Nauru rolls out Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 years

The Nauru Public Health Centre is open today and tomorrow from 10am-7pm for eligible members of the public to receive their vaccination.

Booster shots for adults who have taken their first two doses are also being administered.

Director of Nauru Public Health, Stacy Cain said, “The Pfizer vaccine is also the booster shot for the adult population therefore parents bringing their children to get their shot are encouraged to also receive their booster shot”.

The vaccines were donated by Australia with the support of UNICEF.

If school commences next week on Monday February 7, Nauru Public Health will visit the schools to continue the roll out.

The public health team will visit Nauru Secondary School, Nauru College, Sacred Heart College and Nauru Primary school.

Photo: Nauru Government